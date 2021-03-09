UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

26 Held With Contraband

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:17 PM

26 held with contraband

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 26 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 26 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The raiding teams of various police stations arrested 16 drug pushers and recovered 3.

6 kg heroin, 4.3 kg hashish and 131 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 people and recovered 7 pistols, a carbine,a rifle, a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Russian Foreign Ministe ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai International Financial Centre records highe ..

6 minutes ago

KP PDMA issues landsliding alert in vulnerable are ..

48 seconds ago

Nepal ruling party splits after losing name

49 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at ..

21 minutes ago

Pumjab govt working out Ramazan package: Mian Asla ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.