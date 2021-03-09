26 held with contraband

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 26 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 26 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The raiding teams of various police stations arrested 16 drug pushers and recovered 3.

6 kg heroin, 4.3 kg hashish and 131 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 people and recovered 7 pistols, a carbine,a rifle, a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.