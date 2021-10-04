26 held with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 26 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 5.2 kg hashish and 63 litres liquor from them.

The police also rounded up 4 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 2,050.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 people and recovered 6 pistols, a repeater gun,a carbine, a rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.