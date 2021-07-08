UrduPoint.com
26 Including Two Transgenders Booked For Violating Marriage Act

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:13 PM

26 including two transgenders booked for violating marriage act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Bani Police raided at a wedding ceremony and arrested 26 persons including two transgenders and bridegroom for aerial firing, hosting dance party and violating corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to police, SHO Bani police and his team raided at a wedding ceremony on violation of Marriage Act, Sound System Act and other sections regarding aerial firing and hosting dance party with transgenders.

Police arrested 26 persons including two transgender dancers namely Hina and Noor. Bridegroom namely Babar Mehmood and 23 others including Ahsan, Hamza, Iqbal, Saqib, Usman, Hasan Raza, Yasir Shahzad, Bilal, Sami, Habib and Asif Tahir were sent behind the bars, he added.

