26 injured in car, van collision

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) At least 26 passengers including women and children were injured in a collision between a car and a van on Okara Road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a passenger van was on its way to Okara from Faisalabad when it collided with a car and later overturned near Chak No 412-GB stop.

The rescue teams rescued the passengers and shifted 13 critically injured to THQ hospital, Tandlianwala while others were provided the first aid.