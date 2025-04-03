26 Injured In Car, Van Collision
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) At least 26 passengers including women and children were injured in a collision between a car and a van on Okara Road on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, a passenger van was on its way to Okara from Faisalabad when it collided with a car and later overturned near Chak No 412-GB stop.
The rescue teams rescued the passengers and shifted 13 critically injured to THQ hospital, Tandlianwala while others were provided the first aid.
