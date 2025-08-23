Open Menu

26 Labour Laws Merged To Safeguard Worker Rights: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Secretary Labour and Human Resources Punjab, Muhammad Naeem Ghaus, has stated that concerns and ambiguities surrounding Punjab’s labour laws are unfounded, emphasizing that a comprehensive and coherent legal framework is being developed to safeguard workers' rights in all sectors.

During an important meeting with industrialists at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the Secretary explained that an integrated draft of the new labour legislation has been formulated by consolidating 26 existing laws enacted over different periods. He noted that the proposed reforms aim to ensure the protection of workers' rights, particularly those employed in emerging sectors such as ride-hailing services (e.g., Bykea and Foodpanda) and agriculture.

Ghaus shared that the draft legislation, currently in its eighth version, has been shaped through continuous dialogue and mutual consultation with all stakeholders. Feedback and suggestions for further amendments are still being welcomed.

During the session, SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq advocated for the consolidation of labour-related departments such as Social Security, the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), and the Labour Department under one umbrella.

He stressed that doing so would streamline services for both industrialists and workers.

Briefing the participants on the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund, Director Labour Punjab Mujtaba Arafat explained that the fund was established under the 2019 Act for the welfare of industrial workers and their families. He detailed that 2% of institutional profits and 5% under the Companies Profit (Workers Participation) Act 2021 contribute to the fund, with recoveries managed by PESSI following recent 2025 amendments.

The fund offers a range of benefits, including housing units (plots, houses, flats) for workers, free education up to matriculation (covering books, uniforms, stationery, and transport), post-matric to PhD scholarships, and marriage and death grants.

Secretary Ghaus added that the purpose of his visit to Sialkot was to engage directly with industrialists, build trust, and raise awareness of government welfare initiatives for labourers. He also highlighted the launch of the "Maryam Nawaz Ration Card" scheme, initiated on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The Rs. 42 billion annual scheme aims to provide direct relief to deserving citizens across the province.

