26 Lance Head Constables Promoted To Head Constable Rank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, the departmental promotion committee recommended promotions of 26 Lance Head Constables to the rank of Head Constable.
A press release issued here said that DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan personally pinned the new ranks on the promoted officers and congratulated them on their achievement on Friday.
The promotion ceremony was attended by SP Investigation Cadet Nasir Khan, DSP City Circle Saleem Khan, DSP Headquarters Shah Jehan Khan Afridi, and DSP CTD.
Addressing the promoted officers, DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan emphasized that departmental promotion is not just a change in rank but an increase in responsibilities and an opportunity for enhanced performance.
He urged the officers to fulfill their new duties with dedication, integrity, and commitment to serve the public effectively.
Recent Stories
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Four killed in road accident near Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured in firing on judicial complex incident6 minutes ago
-
KP CM forms body to monitor prices of essential commodities in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan Police recover looted amount from GT Road robbers6 minutes ago
-
26 Lance Head Constables promoted to Head Constable rank6 minutes ago
-
Men injured outside of court26 minutes ago
-
By-election on NA-213 Umerkot to held on April 1756 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to shift all 43 prisons to solar energy1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 52 kg drugs in 7 operations1 hour ago
-
Strict price control measures enforced for Ramazan:1 hour ago
-
KP govt makes substantial achievements in public service delivery last year1 hour ago