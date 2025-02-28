Open Menu

26 Lance Head Constables Promoted To Head Constable Rank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, the departmental promotion committee recommended promotions of 26 Lance Head Constables to the rank of Head Constable.

A press release issued here said that DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan personally pinned the new ranks on the promoted officers and congratulated them on their achievement on Friday.

The promotion ceremony was attended by SP Investigation Cadet Nasir Khan, DSP City Circle Saleem Khan, DSP Headquarters Shah Jehan Khan Afridi, and DSP CTD.

Addressing the promoted officers, DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan emphasized that departmental promotion is not just a change in rank but an increase in responsibilities and an opportunity for enhanced performance.

He urged the officers to fulfill their new duties with dedication, integrity, and commitment to serve the public effectively.

