26 laptops distributed among female students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 26 laptops were distributed among female students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) under (One Time Laptop Award), Scotland Pakistan Scholarship (2020-21) for Young Women and Girls.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony, held at the VC office, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan congratulated the scholarship awardees and encouraged them to work hard in their studies and develop skills in order to serve humanity.