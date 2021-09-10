UrduPoint.com

26 Laptops Distributed Among Female Students

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:46 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 26 laptops were distributed among female students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) under (One Time Laptop Award), Scotland Pakistan Scholarship (2020-21) for Young Women and Girls.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony, held at the VC office, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan congratulated the scholarship awardees and encouraged them to work hard in their studies and develop skills in order to serve humanity.

