26 law breakers arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 26 law breakers including gamblers,gas-refillers and drivers during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that Factory area police station conducted raid at gambling den near Dijkot morr and arrested seven gamblers including Imran and six others. The accused were sent behind the bars after registration of a case against them.

Civil Defense teams arrested eight persons on the charge of decanting in different areas.

Those arrested included-- Mazhar Iqbal, Ghulam Murtaza, Akhtar Ali, Asgar, Fatehullah, Usman, Sanaullah and Naveed Iqbal.

Meanwhile, police arrested ten persons over rash driving and registered cases against them.

They included Mujahid Hussain,Gull Rehman, Muneer Ahmed, Noor Rehman, Saeed, Musheer, Muhammad Abid, Naseebullah and Allah Dittah.

A prayer leader Qari Abid Farooq of Jamia Mosque Aqsa was also arrested on misuse of loudspeaker under Punjab sound system act.