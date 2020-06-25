UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

26 Law Breakers Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:28 PM

26 law breakers arrested in Faisalabad

The district police arrested 26 law breakers including gamblers,gas-refillers and drivers during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 26 law breakers including gamblers,gas-refillers and drivers during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that Factory area police station conducted raid at gambling den near Dijkot morr and arrested seven gamblers including Imran and six others. The accused were sent behind the bars after registration of a case against them.

Civil Defense teams arrested eight persons on the charge of decanting in different areas.

Those arrested included-- Mazhar Iqbal, Ghulam Murtaza, Akhtar Ali, Asgar, Fatehullah, Usman, Sanaullah and Naveed Iqbal.

Meanwhile, police arrested ten persons over rash driving and registered cases against them.

They included Mujahid Hussain,Gull Rehman, Muneer Ahmed, Noor Rehman, Saeed, Musheer, Muhammad Abid, Naseebullah and Allah Dittah.

A prayer leader Qari Abid Farooq of Jamia Mosque Aqsa was also arrested on misuse of loudspeaker under Punjab sound system act.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Prayer Mosque

Recent Stories

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

28 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

42 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

45 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

2 hours ago

New shipping policy to help promote blue economy: ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.