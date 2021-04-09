26 law-breakers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 26 persons for decanting gas illegally, selling loose petrol and violating the law by installing blue revolving lights on their vehicles, during the last 24 hours.

A police report said that two persons -- Shehzad and Noman -- were arrested from Madina Town and Jhumra Road for roaming around with blue revolving lights installed at their vehicles illegally.

A motorcyclist, Tahir, was also held for installing illegal registration number-plate.

The police also nabbed various persons including Khalid Mahmood, Sher Nawaz, Jaffar, Ali, Hassan, Ashfaq, Kashif, Javed, Faisalm NAdeem, Waleed, Rafaqat, Abdullah, Ali Raza, Hamza, Mohsin, Imran, Zaheer, Zahid, Abdul Manan, Azhar, Waqas, Umar Hayyat for decanting gas illegally and selling loose petrol in violation of the law.