UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

26 Law-breakers Held

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:21 PM

26 law-breakers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 26 persons for decanting gas illegally, selling loose petrol and violating the law by installing blue revolving lights on their vehicles, during the last 24 hours.

A police report said that two persons -- Shehzad and Noman -- were arrested from Madina Town and Jhumra Road for roaming around with blue revolving lights installed at their vehicles illegally.

A motorcyclist, Tahir, was also held for installing illegal registration number-plate.

The police also nabbed various persons including Khalid Mahmood, Sher Nawaz, Jaffar, Ali, Hassan, Ashfaq, Kashif, Javed, Faisalm NAdeem, Waleed, Rafaqat, Abdullah, Ali Raza, Hamza, Mohsin, Imran, Zaheer, Zahid, Abdul Manan, Azhar, Waqas, Umar Hayyat for decanting gas illegally and selling loose petrol in violation of the law.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Vehicles Road Gas From

Recent Stories

Spark fans gear up, TECNO Spark 7 Pro is coming wi ..

5 minutes ago

Hafeez aims for double celebration against South A ..

11 minutes ago

Britain’s Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

27 minutes ago

Control rooms set up at govt hospitals in Faisalab ..

14 minutes ago

PTI's promise of low-cost housing units launches t ..

14 minutes ago

Asad Umar visits vaccination camps

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.