26 Law Breakers Held In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:09 PM

Police arrested 26 accused over decanting, selling loose petrol and roaming on vehicles by installing blue revolving lights illegally during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Police arrested 26 accused over decanting, selling loose petrol and roaming on vehicles by installing blue revolving lights illegally during last 24 hours.

Police report said Shehzad and Noman were arrested from Madina Town and Jhumra road respectively over roaming with installation of blue revolving lights on vehicles illegally.

A motorcyclist Tahir was also held over installation of illegal registration number plate.

Police also nabbed Khalid Mahmood, Sher Nawaz, Jaffar, Ali, Hassan, Ashfaq, Kashif, Javed, Faisalm NAdeem, Waleed, Rafaqat, Abdullah, Ali Raza, Hamza, Mohsin, Imran,Zaheer, Zahid, Abdul Manan, Azhar, Waqas, Umar Hayyat over decanting and selling loosepetrol.

