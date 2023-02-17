UrduPoint.com

26 Lawyers To Contest In Election Of SHCBA On February 18

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 11:00 PM

26 lawyers to contest in election of SHCBA on February 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 26 lawyers are contesting for the six executives and seven members managing committee seats in the election of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad, which are slated for February 18.

According to the Chairman Election Committee, some 2,702 lawyers were registered to vote and from them, five polling stations had been set up in the new annex building of SHC.

The SHCBA's members belonging to Hyderabad would cast their votes in polling stations number 1, 2 and 3 while those from Badin and Dadu district would also cast votes in polling station number 3.

Polling station number 4 had been reserved for the lawyers from Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Thatta and polling station number 5 for the lawyers from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Nawabshah and Naushahro Feroze districts.

There would be a one-on-one contest between advocate Ayaz Hussain Tunio and Muhammad Yousuf Laghari for the seat of President.

The advocates Ashiq Hussain Solangi, Kanji Mal Meghwadh and Muhammad Asif Shaikh were fighting for the seat of Vice President and advocates Ghulam Asghar Mirbahar, Taj Muhammad Keerio and Syed Shahzad Ali Shah for General Secretary.

For the seat of Joint Secretary there would be a contest among the lawyers Abdullah Khan Laghari, Akhtar Ali Abro and Sajid Ali Gorar and for the seat of library Secretary between Ambreen Siyal and Sayed Hammad Ali Shah.

The advocates Jahangir Khan and Javed Ali Buriro are contesting for the post of Treasurer.

There are 11 contestants for 7 seats of Members Managing Committee (MMC).

