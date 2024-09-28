26-member steering committee formed for tourism promotion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the formation of a 26-member steering committee dedicated to the promotion and development of tourism in Punjab.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid has been specially appointed to lead this committee, which is set to play a crucial role in elevating the province’s tourism potential. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will serve as the convener of the Chief Minister’s Steering Committee on Punjab Tourism Promotion and Development.

The committee will also include key members such as Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari, Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Bherth, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, and MNA Afzal Khokhar.

The steering committee is tasked with providing recommendations for the upgrade of historical, religious, cultural, and commercial sites to make them more appealing to tourists. Additionally, it will develop a comprehensive communication strategy to promote tourism through various digital, electronic, and social media platforms, facilitating a one-stop solution for potential visitors.

The committee is expected to identify and eliminate obstacles hindering tourism growth and will engage with stakeholders to present recommendations within the next 15 days. An official notification for the steering committee has already been issued.

This initiative aims to plan the construction, restoration, and maintenance of key tourist attractions, ensuring that Punjab emerges as a premier destination for both local and international tourists. The committee will also focus on enhancing the overall visitor experience, making Punjab a significant player in the global tourism market.

With the appointment of dedicated members, the steering committee is poised to make impactful contributions toward achieving sustainable tourism development in the province.