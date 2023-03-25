2.6 million free flour bags being distributed among 8 lac citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :About eight lac citizens will get 2.6 million bags of free flour in district Multan under the government's policy.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir as the administration has set up 34 free flour distribution points across the district to facilitate the masses.

During the first week, three lac-free flour bags were distributed among the deserving citizens.

The administration is considering providing two flour bags simultaneously to deserving families. A highly transparent system has been introduced for the delivery of the flour bags. Special counters have also been introduced for old men, women and special persons.