2.6 Mln Kids To Get Anti-polio Shots In Balochistan: Zahid Shah

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah Monday said around 2.6 million children of up to five years would be administered anti-polio vaccination in seven days long campaign across the province

The anti-polio drive has kicked off in all 35 districts of Balochistan with the deployment of 11539 teams to vaccinate children under the age of five," Syed Zahid Shah said in a news release.

At least 9351 mobile teams, 978 fixed and 614 transit teams have been deployed in the whole province to make sure that all children are administered with polio drops.

He said Balochistan is polio free for the last two years, adding that since Jan 2021, no polio case was reported in the province (the last case was reported on Jan 27, 2021, from district Killa Abdullah) and since April 2021, no polio virus found in the environmental samples in Balochistan.

We have adopted strict measures to prevent any unforeseen situation, Balochistan Levies force, Police and Frontier Corps (FC) were deployed to protect the polio workers," Syed Zahid Shah said and added that religious scholars are also taking part to persuade the parents who normally refuse to administer the polio drops.

As Routine Immunization (RI) is an important pillar of the polio eradication initiative, we are trying to provide adequate resources not only for vaccination against childhood vaccine-preventable diseases but also working for the expansion of RI service delivery in remote areas to boost coverage.

"The efforts and dedication of our front-line workers are admirable, Yet we have to strive more to stop the virus circulation and save our children," concluded Syed Zahid Shah

