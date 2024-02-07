2.6 mln people to cast votes in Sargodha:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A total of 2,668,700 voters are set to exercise their right to vote for five National Assembly and ten Provincial Assembly seat of general election 2024 in Sargodha district.

According to a spokesman for ECP office Sargodha,a total of 1,417,495 male voters and 1,251,205 female voters would cast their votes on February 08.

For the general elections, a total of 1698 polling stations have been set up in Sargodha district, of which 513 are for male voters and 471 are for female voters, and 714 are combined polling stations.

A total of 5134 polling booths have been set up, of which 2748 are male polling booths and 2386 are female polling booths for general election.

All arrangements have been completed for peaceful and transparent elections in the district.