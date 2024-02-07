Open Menu

2.6 Mln People To Cast Votes In Sargodha:

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

2.6 mln people to cast votes in Sargodha:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A total of 2,668,700 voters are set to exercise their right to vote for five National Assembly and ten Provincial Assembly seat of general election 2024 in Sargodha district.

According to a spokesman for ECP office Sargodha,a total of 1,417,495 male voters and 1,251,205 female voters would cast their votes on February 08.

For the general elections, a total of 1698 polling stations have been set up in Sargodha district, of which 513 are for male voters and 471 are for female voters, and 714 are combined polling stations.

A total of 5134 polling booths have been set up, of which 2748 are male polling booths and 2386 are female polling booths for general election.

All arrangements have been completed for peaceful and transparent elections in the district.

Related Topics

National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Provincial Assembly Male Sargodha February Election 2018

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

28 minutes ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

2 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

6 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

15 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

15 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

15 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan