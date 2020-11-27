UrduPoint.com
26 More Corona Cases Spotted In Tharparkar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:22 PM

26 more corona cases spotted in Tharparkar

As many as 26 new cases of COVID-19 has been detected in district Tharparkar, while number of active cases reached at 126 on Friday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 26 new cases of COVID-19 has been detected in district Tharparkar, while number of active cases reached at 126 on Friday.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Gordhan Das and focal person for Coronavirus Dr.

Anil Kumar informed that during last 24 hours 99 samples were taken while 246 reports of already collected samples received, of them 26 turned out as positive and 220 results found negative. According to a handout, to date a total of 45502 samples were collected throughout the district; out of them 1686 result found positive, 43570 samples diagnosed negative and 99 reports were awaited. It further added that 4 out of 1686 infected person succumbed to COVID-19, 1556 treated successfully while 126 active cases were under treatment in the different talukas of the district Tharparkar.

