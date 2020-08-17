UrduPoint.com
26 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

26 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :About 26 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12321 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 163390 people were screened for the virus till August 17, out of which 26 more were reported positive.

As many as 11153 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 138 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

