26 more Covid positive cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :About 26 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19453 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 645743 people were screened for the virus till March 26 out of which 26 more were reported positive.

As many as 19023 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far, 205 deaths had been recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.