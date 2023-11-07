Open Menu

26 More Dengue Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) As many as 26 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,454 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Tuesday said that among the new cases,13 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban,seven from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from Chaklala Cantonment area.

He added that 55 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 39 were confirmed cases while 2,414 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 16 FIRs, issued tickets to eight and a fine of Rs 8,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours. During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 9,096 houses and larvae were found in 135 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 4,597 places, the teams found larvae at 22 sites during outdoor surveillance.

