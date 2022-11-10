26 more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

As many as 26 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,560

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 26 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,560.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that 81 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 30 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 28 to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and 23 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH). He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 65 tested positive, with 48 belonging to Rawalpindi.

Dr Sajjad informed that two patients were in a critical position at BBH.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,028 FIRs, sealed 678 premises, issued Challans to 7,856, notices to 14,042, and a fine of Rs 10, 666,118 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

Dr Sajjad added dengue cases were decreasing with changing weather conditions and hoped that in the coming days, the dengue cases would end as the weather turned cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite./395