UrduPoint.com

26 More Diagnosed With Dengue Virus In RWP

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 07:17 PM

26 more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

As many as 26 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,560

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 26 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,560.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that 81 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 30 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 28 to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and 23 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH). He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 65 tested positive, with 48 belonging to Rawalpindi.

Dr Sajjad informed that two patients were in a critical position at BBH.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,028 FIRs, sealed 678 premises, issued Challans to 7,856, notices to 14,042, and a fine of Rs 10, 666,118 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

Dr Sajjad added dengue cases were decreasing with changing weather conditions and hoped that in the coming days, the dengue cases would end as the weather turned cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite./395

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Benazir Bhutto Fine Rawalpindi January Family From

Recent Stories

PPC Lions, Tribals, Shaheen, Panthers, PPC Qalanda ..

PPC Lions, Tribals, Shaheen, Panthers, PPC Qalandar advance in LC Media Cricket ..

52 seconds ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan suggests govt to make fo ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan suggests govt to make formal Authority, Policy on Reko ..

54 seconds ago
 Congolese Foreign Minister Says Ukraine Crisis a P ..

Congolese Foreign Minister Says Ukraine Crisis a Provocation, Solution Requires ..

55 seconds ago
 UK Froze $21Bln in Russian Assets Since February - ..

UK Froze $21Bln in Russian Assets Since February - Treasury

1 minute ago
 DG Human Rights KP pays surprise visit to Central ..

DG Human Rights KP pays surprise visit to Central Jail

23 minutes ago
 More Than 1,700 Flights Canceled, Delayed in US Du ..

More Than 1,700 Flights Canceled, Delayed in US Due to Hurricane Nicole - Flight ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.