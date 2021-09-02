UrduPoint.com

26 More Die Of Corona In KP

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:42 PM

26 more die of corona in KP

Coronavirus claimed 26 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 667 new cases were reported in various areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 26 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 667 new cases were reported in various areas of the province.

According to KP Health Department here on Thursday, the total number of recoveries in a single day is 460 and the total number of recoveries so far is 150694.

The number of corona detection tests conducted in a single day is 10521 and the tally of tests conducted till date is 2678315.

Two deaths were reported in Peshawar Division, six in Mardan Division, nine in Malakand Division, four in Hazara Division, one in Kohat Division, one in Bannu and three deaths were reported in D I Khan Division.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Mardan Malakand I Khan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister, Commissioner visits tehsil Chak Jhumra

Minister, Commissioner visits tehsil Chak Jhumra

51 seconds ago
 IAEA to Help Lebanon Assess Safety of Buildings Af ..

IAEA to Help Lebanon Assess Safety of Buildings Affected by Beirut Blast

52 seconds ago
 Western Union Says Resuming Money Transfer Service ..

Western Union Says Resuming Money Transfer Services to Afghanistan

54 seconds ago
 LNG reference against Abbasi adjourned till Sept 8 ..

LNG reference against Abbasi adjourned till Sept 8

4 minutes ago
 Upgradation work on 24 roads being initiated at a ..

Upgradation work on 24 roads being initiated at a cost of Rs 430m

4 minutes ago
 Int'l Coalition in Afghanistan Acted Outside UNSC ..

Int'l Coalition in Afghanistan Acted Outside UNSC Mandate - Moscow

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.