26 more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 26 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 667 new cases were reported in various areas of the province.

According to KP Health Department here on Thursday, the total number of recoveries in a single day is 460 and the total number of recoveries so far is 150694.

The number of corona detection tests conducted in a single day is 10521 and the tally of tests conducted till date is 2678315.

Two deaths were reported in Peshawar Division, six in Mardan Division, nine in Malakand Division, four in Hazara Division, one in Kohat Division, one in Bannu and three deaths were reported in D I Khan Division.