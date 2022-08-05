UrduPoint.com

26 More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 10:02 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 26 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 467 coronavirus tests were conductedin public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases inFaisalabad were 221 while 28,730 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 5 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 216 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

