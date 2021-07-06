26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

About 26 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27,445 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :About 26 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27,445 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 879,382 people were screened for the virus till July 5 out of which 26 more were reported positive.

As many as 26517 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 315 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.