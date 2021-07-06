UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

26 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:34 AM

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

About 26 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27,445 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :About 26 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27,445 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 879,382 people were screened for the virus till July 5 out of which 26 more were reported positive.

As many as 26517 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 315 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan July Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

1 hour ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

2 minutes ago

World leaders to meet at UN Tuesday to help drive ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal wants to transform AJK on pattern of Larka ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims three more lives in KP

8 minutes ago

Development schemes to change fate of Balochistan ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.