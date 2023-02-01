26 nanbais arrested for selling under-weight roti

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration Peshawar arrested 26 'nanbais' (bakers) from various localities of the district for selling under-weight roti on Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids on tandoors in various localities of the interior city and Hayatabad and collectively arrested 26 nanbais for selling under-weight roti.

The deputy commissioner has directed all administrative officers to check the weight of roti at tandoors in their areas of jurisdiction and take action against those selling under-weight roti.

