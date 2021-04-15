26 new buses arrive to join BRT fleet; daily ride-ship touches 182,000 in April

(@FahadShabbir)

The flagship Bus Rapid Transit project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government witnessed record 182,000 daily rides in the month of April making it the most successful project of the government

It was revealed in a meeting of the Planning and Development department held here under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakil Qadir Khan.

It was informed during the meeting that due to opening of feeder routes the demand in daily rides have increased manifold, adding that in order to facilitate the people a fleet of 26 out of 30 new buses have arrived at BRT terminals and would soon join BRT service after installation of necessary equipment.

The meeting was told that until date 35 percent old buses and coaches were scrapped and the payments were made to the owners as per the decided rates.