26 new cases of COVID in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The corona virus situation is under control in the province and about 26 new cases were reported on Wednesday as no death was observed.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number cases in the province reached 522,154 while total deaths were recorded 13,611 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 11 new cases were reported in Lahore, three in Rawalpindi, five in Sialkot, two in Gujrat, one each in Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad.

The Punjab health department conducted 12,318,253 tests so far while 506,608 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection andcover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a dayto protect themselves from the COVID-19.