26 new corona cases reported in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 26 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,658 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 36,608 from Rawalpindi and 3050 from other districts.

Among the new patients, nine cases were reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, seven from Potohar town, five from Gujjar Khan, three from Rawal town, and one of each case has arrived from Taxila and Kallar Syeda.

"Presently 23 confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, counting nine of each in Fauji foundation hospital and Institute of Urology while five were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 38,307 patients had been discharged after recovery, 35,266 with Rawalpindi and 3041 from outside districts.

In addition, the report stated that 127 were quarantined, including 104 at homes and 23 in the isolation centres.

The report further said that 4,635,819 people, including 44,550 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.26 per cent during the last 24 hours while one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, ten stable and 12 on Oxygen support, the report added.