26 new corona positive cases reported in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 26 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported on Monday taking the tally of confirmed cases to 676 in the Mirpurkhas.

According to details, renowned surgeon Civil hospital Dr Harchand Rae has been tested positive after carrying out a third test for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the directives of District Health Officer (DHO) civil hospital, the administration have closed children and Gynae wards for next 72 hours and a notification is also issued in this regard.