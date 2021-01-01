26 new COVID-19 cases reported

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 26 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 tally to 591 in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson of the Health department said that 1103 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of the city during the 24 hours.

He said that so far 6,211 people have recovered from the disease since March this year. He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. He said that at present, 97 patients including 43 confirmed COVID-19 patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 24 including 3 confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ Hospital.