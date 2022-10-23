26 new dengue cases reported in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Dengue cases are on the rise in the Federal capital, as 26 new dengue cases were reported in the federal capital during the last 24 hours.

According to District Health Officer Islamabad Zaeem Zia, the figure of confirmed dengue patients has reached 4,372 so far in this season.

He said that during the last 24 hours, 23 cases were reported in rural areas of the federal capital with a total of 2,540 cases while three cases were reported in urban areas with a total of 1,832 cases.

Director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr. Khalid Masood told on Sunday that several measures have been taken to contain the disease and facilitate the admitted patients.

Commenting on the current dengue situation at PIMS, he said several dengue patients are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

He added around 10 patients are discharged daily on improving their condition.

"On a daily basis, dengue cases are being admitted to PIMS from far-flung areas that resulted in increasing the burden on the PIMS administration." He added, "We are providing all possible medical care to all patients."He said that as the number of cases is continuously increasing, the PIMS hospital has decided to allocate three more wards for dengue patients, and for this purpose 120 beds are being arranged to handle the burden of dengue patients on PIMS, he added.

He asked the people to take extra care during this high-risk dengue season, particularly at the time of sunrise and sunset as the dengue mosquitoes are more active during these hours.