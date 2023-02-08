UrduPoint.com

26 New Price Magistrates Appointed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has appointed 26 price control magistrates in the district.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, DIO Ehsan-ul-Haq Chaudhry, DD College Asim Atique, CEO education Muhammed Iqbal Chaudhry, DO Literacy Hafiza Rabia, DFC Israr Ahmed Khan Sherwani, Tehsil Sanitary Officer Tariq Mehmood, Muhammed Salman and others have been entrusted powers.

A committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ashraf conducted a one-day training of the newly appointed Price Magistrates.

DO Industries Zaeshan Niaz and SNA Ali Sher briefed the new price magistratesabout their powers, fines, registration of cases and digital price checking procedures.

