26 Officials Issued Show Cause Notices For Negligence

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:24 PM

26 officials issued show cause notices for negligence

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana, paid a surprise visit to the branches of his office here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana, paid a surprise visit to the branches of his office here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, CPO sought explanation from various heads of branches for coming late to office.

The CPO issued show cause notices to 26 officers and officials for violating the departmental rules and regulations and said the CPO Office must be active and functional by all means.

Faisal Rana also visited the complaint cell of his office where, dozens of the complainants were present for redressal of their complaints.

The CPO, issued immediate orders to the concerned SHO, SDPO and SP on the telephone.

The CPO expressed his annoyance on those officials who were found without uniform and said that uniform is the identity and honor of police, there is no identity of a police official without uniform.

