26 Outlaws Arrested In DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

26 outlaws arrested in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Dera police during operation against the criminal elements, arrested 26 outlaws, weapons and drugs recovered.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO police station Dera Town along with his team arrested 21 people arrested including 14 suspects, SHO Khalid Javed Lashari checked 45 houses and 10 vehicles during the search and strike operation in the area.

Cases were registered against 02 persons under the National Action Plan and 14 suspects and 05 vagrants were detained.

Similarly, SHO Police Station Korai Anwar Khan Khattak arrested 05 suspects while checking 20 houses during the search and strike operation. While 03 pistols of 30 bore and 01 pistol of 9mm with a total of 18 cartridges were recovered from 04 accused persons and 96 grams of hashish were recovered from 02 accused. Police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals.

