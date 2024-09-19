26 Outlaws Netted; Drugs And Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 26 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
According to a police public relation officer, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified the crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.
Following these directions, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Tariq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his Possession, he said.
He said Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Afrad Ahmed and recovered 520-gram hashish from his possession.
Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested two accused namely Usama and Rehman and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.
The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahzad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession, he added.
Similarly, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Zaheer and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 987-gram heroin from his possession.
He said the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Rahat Gul involved in illegal refilling gas cylinders.
He said cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the ICT Police teams arrested 20 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city, he added.
DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements, he said.
“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, DIG added.
Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.
