Open Menu

26 Outlaws Netted; Drugs And Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM

26 outlaws netted; drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 26 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According to a police public relation officer, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified the crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Tariq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his Possession, he said.

He said Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Afrad Ahmed and recovered 520-gram hashish from his possession.

Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested two accused namely Usama and Rehman and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahzad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession, he added.

Similarly, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Zaheer and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 987-gram heroin from his possession.

He said the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Rahat Gul involved in illegal refilling gas cylinders.

He said cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the ICT Police teams arrested 20 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city, he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements, he said.

“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, DIG added.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.

APP/rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Drugs Nasir Criminals Gas From

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

36 minutes ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

3 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

6 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

7 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

8 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

8 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan