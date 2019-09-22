UrduPoint.com
26 People Died As Passenger Bus Hits Mountain In Diamer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 11:30 AM

26 people died as passenger bus hits mountain in Diamer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :At least 26 people were killed and a number of persons sustained injuries when a Rawalpindi bound bus bus hits a mountain at Babusar Pass on Sunday.

Police reported that the bus, coming from Skardu, was taking a sharp turn when the driver lost control and hit a mountain resulting in the fatal accident.

Victims including women and children were shifted to a nearby hospital where an emergency has been declared, a private tv channel reported.

Gilgit-Baltistan spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed that 26 people had been killed in the accident while condition of 12 of the 15 passengers was declared critical.

