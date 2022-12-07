26 people shifted to shelter home

The district administration shifted 26 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 26 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Tuesday that 18 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, three from Narwala Road and five from Ghulam Muhammad Abad area and shifted them to shelter home at the City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at shelter home but also served dinner, he added.