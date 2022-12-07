UrduPoint.com

26 People Shifted To Shelter Home

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

26 people shifted to shelter home

The district administration shifted 26 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 26 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Tuesday that 18 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, three from Narwala Road and five from Ghulam Muhammad Abad area and shifted them to shelter home at the City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at shelter home but also served dinner, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road From

Recent Stories

Iran Sentences 5 People to Death Over Killing of P ..

Iran Sentences 5 People to Death Over Killing of Paramilitary Officer - Reports

2 minutes ago
 US Senator Urges Biden Admin. to Prioritize Arming ..

US Senator Urges Biden Admin. to Prioritize Arming Taiwan Over Ukraine - Letter

2 minutes ago
 39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

2 minutes ago
 CPO inspects police stations

CPO inspects police stations

6 minutes ago
 HESCO reduces revised rate list of 11KV distributi ..

HESCO reduces revised rate list of 11KV distribution materials

6 minutes ago
 Legendary Qaewal Aziz Mian remembered on death ann ..

Legendary Qaewal Aziz Mian remembered on death anniversary

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.