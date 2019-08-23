UrduPoint.com
26 Persons Held With Drugs, Weapons In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:26 PM

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 26 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during raids across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 26 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during raids across the district.

According to sources, police conducted raids at various locations and arrested three drug-peddlers.

The police teams recovered 23-litre liquor from them.

Police also arrested 16 illegal weapon holders with five pistols, three revolvers, eight rifles and rounds.

Meanwhile, two gamblers were arrested with stake money of Rs 2,430 and gambling material, while one beggar and four other persons were arrested for illegally decanting LPG.

Cases have been registered with the police stations concerned.

