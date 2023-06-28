26 points designated for hide collection

City District Government has designated 26 points for collection of hides by religious, social and public welfare organizations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :City District Government has designated 26 points for collection of hides by religious, social and public welfare organizations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Spokesman of the local administration said here on Wednesday that the hide collection points had been fixed at Riaz Shahid Chowk near WASA Office, Chandni Chowk near MC High school islam Nagar Faisalabad, Eid Gah Road outside Aminpur Bazaar, MI middle School near Lal Dispensary Gulberg, Outside Kamal Abad Gulberg, Cchatriwala Chowk Jinnah Colony, Dera Sain Graveyard Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Qaim Sain Darbar near Graveyard, MC Boys High School in front of Office of UC-280 Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Saeed Colony No.1 near Graveyard Madina Town, in front of Chenab Fabrics Nishatabad, Railway Godown near Railway Station Chak Jhumra, food Department Godown Sangla Hill Road Jhumra, Stop No.

5 Hilal Road 224/R-B Wazir Khan Wali, WASA Warehouse near Novelty Bridge Faisalabad, Tenki Wala Chowk Mandi Quarter Faisalabad, Mumtaz Garden Gulshan-e-Rafiq Redex Road, Old Tonga Stand in front of TMA Office Jaranwaal, Slaughter House Jaranwala, Slaughter House Khurarianwala, Veterinary Hospital Khuararianwala, Tonga Stand Gojra Road Sammundri, Lady Park Sammundri, Jalla Chowk near Sabzi Mandi Tandlianwala, Hockey Ground Canal Road Tandlianwala and Railway Ground Mamonkanjan.

All the banned and defunct outfits had been prohibited from hide collection and strict action would be taken if anyone was found involved in collecting hides for these organizations, spokesman added.