26 Points Designated For Hide Collection
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The city district government has designated 26 points for collection of hides of sacrificed animals by religious, social and public welfare organizations on Eid-ul-Azha.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that in Faisalabad City, the hide collection points have been fixed at Eidgah Road outside Aminpur Bazaar, near Darbar Baba Qaim Sain outside Graveyard, Riaz Shahid Chowk near WASA Office Civil Lines, Chandni Chowk near MC Boys High school islam Nagar, outside WASA Warehouse near Novelty Bridge, Mumtaz Garden Gulshan-e-Rafiq Rodex Road, Stop No.5 Hilal Road 224-RB Wazir Khan Wali, Overhead Water Tank Chowk Mandi Quarter, in front of Chenab Fabrics Nishatabad, open place at Saeed Colony No.1 near Graveyard Madina Town, outside M.I. middle School near Lal Dispensary Gulberg, outside MC Boys High School Ghulam Muhammad Abad in front of Union Council No.280 Office, outside Kamal Abad Graveyard, Cchatri Wala Chowk Jinnah Colony and in front of Dera Sain Graveyard Ghulam Muhammad Abad.
The hide collection centers in Jaranwala Town are Old Tonga Stand in front of Municipal Committee Office, Slaughter House Jaranwala, Slaughter House Khurarianwala Chowk and Veterinary Hospital Khurarianwala while in Sammundri, the collection points will be at Tonga Stand Gojra Road and open space in front of Lady Park. Similarly, the hide collection centers at Tandlianwala Town are Jallah Chowk near Sabzi Mandi, Hockey Ground Canal Road and Railway Ground Mamonkanjan whereas the collection points in Chak Jhumra Town will be at Railway Godowns near Railway Station and near food Department Godowns Sangla Road.
All banned and defunct outfits have been prohibited from hide collection and strict action would be taken if anyone was found involved in collecting hides for the organizations, the spokesman added.
