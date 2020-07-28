26 points designated for hide collection on Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration has notified 26 sites to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha days by different organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) having permission from the deputy commissioner's office.

According to a notification, issued by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the hide collection points notified in Faisalabad city include Bairoon Aminpur Bazaar Eidgah Road, near Darbar Baba Qaim Sain outside graveyard, Riaz Shahid Chowk near WASA Office, Chandni Chowk near MC Boys High School, outside WASA Ware House near Novelty bridge, Mumtaz Garden Gulshan-e-Rafique Rodex Road, Stop No 5, Hilal Road, 224 Wazir Khan Wali, Tenki Wala Chowk, Mandi Quarters, In front of Chenab Fabrics Nishatabad, open place at Saeed Colony No 2 near graveyard Madina Town, outside M I middle school near Lal dispensary, Gulberg, outside MC High School for Boys, Ghulam Muhammadabad opposite office of UC No 280, Chhatri Wala Chowk Jinnah Colony, in front of graveyard Dera Sain Ghulam Muhammadabad, and outside Kamalabad graveyard.

In Jaranwala, the designated points include Old Tanga Stand opposite MC office, slaughter house Jaranwala, slaughter house Khurrianala chowk, Veterinary Hospital Khurrianwala, Tonga Stand Gojra Road Samundri and opposite Lady Park, in Samundri.

Also, Jallah Chowk near proposed site of Sabzi Mandi Tandilianwala, Hockey Ground Canal Road Tandilianwala and Railway ground Mamukanjan, Railway Godown near Railway Station Chak Jhumra, near Godown of food Department Sangla Road had been notified for tehsil Tandilianwala and Chak Jhumra, respectively.

The district administration would monitor the process of hides collection. The departments concerned including FWMC, Metropolitan Corporation, Environment Protection and others have been asked to follow the SOPs and directed to implement anti-corona measures a must at the points.