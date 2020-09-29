UrduPoint.com
26 Police Officers Elevated To Rank Of Inspector

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:42 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqr on Tuesday gave approval to promote 26 Sub-Inspectors into the next rank of Inspector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqr on Tuesday gave approval to promote 26 Sub-Inspectors into the next rank of Inspector.

According to the details, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has approved these promotions on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee.

The orders regarding new assignment of these police officers promoted from Sub-Inspectors (BS-14) to Inspector rank (BS-16) would be issued later.

Islamabad police chief has greeted all the promotion holders and hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty in next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.

