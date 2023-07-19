26 POs, 14 court absconders arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway police (PHP) arrested 26 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 14 court absconders during the current month.

A spokesman told APP on Wednesday that the PHP also registered 21 cases against weapon holders and drug peddlers.

The PHP also issued tickets to 4,965 motorcyclists over helmet violationand took 9,337 bikes into custody on several violations.