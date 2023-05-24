26 POs held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Sargodha police during a crackdown against law breakers and violators arrested 26 proclaimed offenders so far across the district during the ongoing month of May 2023.

Police said here on Wednesday that the teams conducted 34 general and 18 small crackdowns and arrested three bike lifter gangs,two cattle thieve gang.

The police also recovered 2345-liters liquor,4.8-kg hashish,1.3-kg of opium,18 pistols,9 guns,five rifles, unearthed three working distilleries,2388 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that police would continue crackdowns on daily basis to curb the crime across the district.