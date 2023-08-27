26 profiteers fined during 926 inspections in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A crackdown on profiteers and encroachers continued across the district on Sunday, 926 inspections were conducted and 26 profiteers were fined Rs. 220,500 for overcharging. Cases were registered against two profiteers while six shops were sealed.

Also, 264 permanent and temporary encroachments were removed from the main highways in the special operation, according to the information, shared by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan with the media here.

Led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue/Administrator Muhammad Iqbal, the Municipal Corporation Sialkot teams conducted an anti-encroachment operation in various areas including Railway Road, Commissioner Road, while a team, led by Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar, conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Gohadpur Road area.

The DC said that during an operation, the anti-encroachment teams removed 74 permanent and temporary encroachments with the help of heavy and light machinery and seized a large number of goods and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the owners.

He said that a team of price control magistrates in tehsil Sialkot conducted inspections at 227 locations in different areas, during which a total fine of Rs 38,500 was imposed on four profiteers while cases were registered against two men and three shops were sealed.

Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner/Administrator Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz, a team conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Adda Sambrial and Main Bazaar and removed 45 temporary and permanent encroachments. While 365 inspections were conducted for price control in different areas and a fine of Rs. 115,500 was imposed on profiteers.

Also, under the leadership of AC/Administrator Qamar Mehmood Manj in tehsil Pasrur, 20 permanent and temporary encroachments were removed in different areas of the city and a fine of Rs 8,000 was imposed on the violators, while a fine of Rs 69,000 was imposed on profiteers.

The DC said that a team under the leadership of AC/Administrator Muhammad Faisal removed 125 temporary and permanent encroachments in tehsil Daska and imposed Rs 16,000 fine on encroachers.

He said that In tehsil Daska, price control magistrates conducted 330 inspections, fined seven shopkeepers Rs. 69,000 and sealed three shops.