Open Menu

26 Profiteers Fined During 926 Inspections In Sialkot District

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

26 profiteers fined during 926 inspections in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A crackdown on profiteers and encroachers continued across the district on Sunday, 926 inspections were conducted and 26 profiteers were fined Rs. 220,500 for overcharging. Cases were registered against two profiteers while six shops were sealed.

Also, 264 permanent and temporary encroachments were removed from the main highways in the special operation, according to the information, shared by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan with the media here.

Led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue/Administrator Muhammad Iqbal, the Municipal Corporation Sialkot teams conducted an anti-encroachment operation in various areas including Railway Road, Commissioner Road, while a team, led by Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar, conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Gohadpur Road area.

The DC said that during an operation, the anti-encroachment teams removed 74 permanent and temporary encroachments with the help of heavy and light machinery and seized a large number of goods and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the owners.

He said that a team of price control magistrates in tehsil Sialkot conducted inspections at 227 locations in different areas, during which a total fine of Rs 38,500 was imposed on four profiteers while cases were registered against two men and three shops were sealed.

Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner/Administrator Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz, a team conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Adda Sambrial and Main Bazaar and removed 45 temporary and permanent encroachments. While 365 inspections were conducted for price control in different areas and a fine of Rs. 115,500 was imposed on profiteers.

Also, under the leadership of AC/Administrator Qamar Mehmood Manj in tehsil Pasrur, 20 permanent and temporary encroachments were removed in different areas of the city and a fine of Rs 8,000 was imposed on the violators, while a fine of Rs 69,000 was imposed on profiteers.

The DC said that a team under the leadership of AC/Administrator Muhammad Faisal removed 125 temporary and permanent encroachments in tehsil Daska and imposed Rs 16,000 fine on encroachers.

He said that In tehsil Daska, price control magistrates conducted 330 inspections, fined seven shopkeepers Rs. 69,000 and sealed three shops.

Related Topics

Fine Road Price Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

16 hours ago
Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

17 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

17 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

17 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

17 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

17 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan