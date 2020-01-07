UrduPoint.com
26 Projects Worth Rs. 1.18 Billion Discussed In Sargodha

26 projects worth Rs. 1.18 billion discussed in Sargodha

The District Sugarcane Development Committee has discussed 26 development Schemes valued Rs.1,18 billion presented by four Sugar Mills of the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The District Sugarcane Development Committee has discussed 26 development Schemes valued Rs.1,18 billion presented by four Sugar Mills of the district.

A meeting of District Sugarcane Development Committee was heled here at Conference Hall presided over the Deputy commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Shiekh also attended by the Mills Administration, MPAs Faisal Farooq Cheema, Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, ADC Finance yasir Bhatti, Deputy Director Development Shafique and others.

The meeting has discussed 26 development projects presented by the Mills administration; the projects funds were included Al- Azizia Mills Rs. 39.2 million for 5 schemes, Popular Sugar Mills Rs. 449 million for 12 schemes, Sillanwali Sugar Mills Rs. 99 million for 4 schemes and Noon Sugar Mills Bhalwal Rs. 300 million for 5 development schemes.

