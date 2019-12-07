26 shopkeepers arrested over inflation

Price control Magistrates have arrested twenty six shopkeepers and fined on overcharging and not displaying price lists

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Price control Magistrates have arrested twenty six shopkeepers and fined on overcharging and not displaying price lists.

Authorities said Saturday that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar; during drive against price hike, selling sub- standard necessities of life and not displaying price lists at shops the special price control Magistrates have separately conducted raids at different shops at Naseerpur, Old Bhalwal, Sillanwali, Miani, Chak 23/NB and other village and arrested 26 shopkeepers and fined.

They were; Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Bashir, Zafar, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Ikraam, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Irfan ul Haq, Muhammad Javed, Amjad Sultan Abdul Wahab, Sohail and others.