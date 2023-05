(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Sandal Bar police have registered a case against 26 shopkeepers on the charge of selling wheat on excessive rate.

A spokesman said here on Monday that Assistant food Controller Waqar Ahmad conducted surprise checking in Chak No 27-JB and found shopkeepers involved in selling wheat on excessive rate.