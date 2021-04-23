UrduPoint.com
26 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:24 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :As part of the price regulation exercise during the holy month of Ramazan, the district administration's officials imposed a total of Rs142,000 fine on 26 traders here Friday.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also visited the markets to monitor the exercise.

Around a dozen shops were also sealed for violation of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad imposed Rs105,000 fine on five shops, AC Qasimabad Rs.20,000 fine on nine shops, AC City Rs.15,000 on eight shops and AC Rural Rs.2,000 on four shops.

Another 14 shops were given last warning to comply with the price list and COVID-19 SOPs.

