26 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.101,000 on 26 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and arrested one other on sheer violation of law in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected 1197 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 26 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.101,000 on them and warned that the profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrate also arrested one shopkeeper on sheer violation of law and locked him behind bars after getting a case registered. Further action was under progress, spokesman added.