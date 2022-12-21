UrduPoint.com

26 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 08:29 PM

26 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.101,000 on 26 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and arrested one other on sheer violation of law in the district during past 12 hours.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.101,000 on 26 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering and arrested one other on sheer violation of law in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected 1197 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 26 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.101,000 on them and warned that the profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrate also arrested one shopkeeper on sheer violation of law and locked him behind bars after getting a case registered. Further action was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Progress Price Market

Recent Stories

Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj: serial killer and c ..

Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj: serial killer and conman

16 seconds ago
 Nepal court orders release of serial killer Charle ..

Nepal court orders release of serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj

17 seconds ago
 'Minority communities living in Pakistan enjoy ful ..

'Minority communities living in Pakistan enjoy full religious freedom, equal rig ..

18 seconds ago
 22 weighing bridges sealed over short-measuring

22 weighing bridges sealed over short-measuring

5 minutes ago
 Patient burnt to death mysteriously

Patient burnt to death mysteriously

5 minutes ago
 German climate activists cut top off Christmas tre ..

German climate activists cut top off Christmas tree

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.