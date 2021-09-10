UrduPoint.com

26 Shopkeepers Held Over Less Measuring

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Punjab Industries Department teams, during a crackdown on less weighing scales, seized scales of 26 shopkeepers during the last two weeks.

According to the department, District Officer Industries Shahbaz Khan, along with his team, took action against nine petrol pumps and forward their challaned to courts.

The official said that field staff was checking daily weighing scales of merchant stores, fruits, vegetable vendors, chicken shops as well as petrol pumps.

He warned shopkeepers and petrol pump owners to keep their weighing scales upright, as no compromise would be made in this regard.

